A GRIEVING son missed out on saying a final goodbye to his dad by just one day - when politicians changed the rules over coronavirus visits.

Heartbroken Lee Pearson, 35, lost his dad Dennis, 70, to the virus after he had spent six days in hospital.

The family had not been able to be at his bedside to say their goodbyes and Mr Pearson, known as Laurence, died without his loved ones around him.

MORE NEWS:

Lee was then dealt another devastating blow when health secretary Matt Hancock announced families will get “the right to say goodbye” - just one day after his dad died.

"The only luck we’re having as a family at the moment is bad luck," he said.

"The government brought this out on Wednesday that families can now say their last goodbyes to loved ones. My dad passed away Tuesday.

"If there is a God I’d like to know what we’ve done?"

Dennis Pearson, of Rhymney, died at Merthyr Tydfil's Prince Charles Hospital.

Lee said: "Due to this terrible virus my dad has been allowed no visitors including my mother.

"My mother has been at home worrying on her own for six days being told to expect the worst."

Lee said they got the "dreaded phone call" as he sat at a distance from his mother in her garden - along with his three brothers.

He said: "As she sat there breaking her heart, we all sat there as her sons helpless and not able to go near her to comfort her.

"It was the worst feeling ever."

Rugby player Lee, who described his dad as a “true old-fashioned family man,” is now pleading for others to follow social distancing rules.

He added: "For any of you still thinking of breaking the distancing guidelines let me tell you that the brutal treatment my dad has been going through this past six days was heartbreaking and wouldn't wish it on anyone."