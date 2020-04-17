PLANS for 19 more homes as part of major new development at a former steelworks in Newport have been given the green light.

A total of 529 homes are planned on the former Whiteheads site off Mendalgief Road in Pill, as well as 24 assisted living units, a primary school and pub or restaurant.

The second of three reserved matters applications relating to the housing section of the development have now been approved by Newport City Council.

The first part, for 471 homes, was approved last month, with the only remaining section now relating to 39 apartments.

The latest phase of the scheme relates to the north western part of the site, with the northern boundary bordering a railway line and Cardiff Road.

Nineteen homes, as well an access road, area of public open space and a landscape buffer between the development and the railway form the plans.

Newport council’s landscape officer called for “more robust” planting to be proposed, to ‘soften’ views from Belle Vue Park.

But the applicant said the scheme offers a “significant visual improvement” on the current site, and that it is not thought views from the park will be impacted.

Gwent Police raised concerns over a “lack of surveillance” proposed over some of the parking bays, but the applicant says appropriate street lighting will be provided.

Parking spaces will be provided with private driveways and garages under the plans.

“The development proposed would transform a brownfield site into a vibrant place that provides residents with a high quality and safe environment to live in,” a planning statement says.

Planning officers backed the scheme, saying it would provide “a good quality development” with an “acceptable level of amenity.”

The overall scheme will see 265 affordable homes provided, including 48 one-bedroom flats and 98 two-bedroom flats.

The remainder will be made up of 51 two-bedroom houses, 57 three-bedroom houses and 11 four-bedroom.

Meanwhile the market homes include 22 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom flats, six two-bedroom coach houses, 28 two-bedroom homes, 117 three-bedroom houses and 41 four-bedroom.

The retail units, assisted living homes and are to be delivered in a later phase of the development.