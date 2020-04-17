ELEVEN more people have died with the coronavirus in Wales, meaning the death toll has now surpassed 500.

While this is a drop on yesterday's figure of 32, Public Health Wales said daily fluctuations are likely - 506 people have now died after contracting the disease.

PHW also reported 244 new cases, taking the total number to 6,645.

In Gwent, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 29 new cases.

Ten of those come from the Newport area, meaning the city's total now stands at 576.

Caerphilly saw the second largest daily increase, with eight cases.

Meanwhile, there were four new cases reported from both the Torfaen and Monmouthshire region.

There were three new cases reported in the Blaenau Gwent area.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford said "we can look forward cautiously and carefully to what the world will look like once the pandemic is over".

"We want to plan ahead, to work with governments across the UK."

Mr Drakeford added: "We will be guided by the science and the data.

"We are planning for the day when things can change. If the science tells us in three weeks that it is possible, then that's what we will look to do.

"We will only do this when it is safe to do so.

"I want to plan for a UK way to come out of the lockdown."