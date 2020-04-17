POLICE have issued a fresh appeal to find a man who has been missing for almost three months following the "sudden passing" of a family member.
Neil Jones, 39, of Blackwood was first reported missing on February 1 of this year.
His family are now urging him to make contact.
He was last seen in the Cardiff area, but has links to Blackwood, Risca, Rhymney and West Wales.
He is described as being 5ft 7in tall and of medium build.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000055389.