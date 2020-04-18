A VANDAL who assaulted a police officer arresting him after he had damaged a Mini Cooper car was jailed and fined for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.
Daniel Carlo Depace, 30, of Richmond Close, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was sent to prison for four months at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
He was also handed a £100 fine for flouting coronavirus guidelines.
Depace caused criminal damage to the Mini Cooper at Graham Court in the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly on April 3.
He then attacked a policeman in Llanbradach who had come to arrest him.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and breaching coronavirus lockdown guidelines.
The court heard Depace was jailed because “it was aggravated by an offence on a public servant acting in the course of his duties and the defendant’s record of previous offending”.
He must also pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from jail.