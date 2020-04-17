WALES will follow the rest of the UK in extending the lockdown for at least the next three weeks.

Speaking at a daily press conference earlier today, first minister Mark Drakeford said the extended lockdown, announced yesterday, would apply in Wales.

"Yesterday we agreed across the UK that current restrictions would continue for another three weeks," he said.

"I know that the last three weeks have been difficult and that now we are asking for further sacrifice.

"All that effort the everyone in our different ways have been able to do, that has made a real difference."

Mr Drakeford said that Wales would join the UK in coming out of the lockdown situation, but only 'when the figures start falling'.

"We need to know which figures need to be falling and to do this early within the three week period," he said.

"We need to put public health surveillance measures in place in the event of future outbreaks after lockdown.

"We must also further strengthen the NHS for what lies ahead.

"We need to know what actions to take first upon lifting restrictions, tests are ongoing in Wales."

Mr Drakeford said that Wales must also continue to take heed of what is happening in countries around the world in order to best deal with the situation.

"We must continue to learn from international experience," he said.

"We must stay in close touch with those countries to learn from them what is and what is not working."

Mr Drakeford took a moment to reflect on those who have died as a result of the pandemic and the work of those putting themselves in harms way to ensure that as many people as possible are safe.

He also spoke of how, rather than the controversial gathering on Westminster Bridge last night, they way he chose to show respect for NHS and other care staff was at a local level.

"I was out last night at 8pm" said Mr Drakeford.

"It's very striking seeing all the people who want to show their appreciation. I'm keen to endorse that.

"It remains very important that people do not gather.

"I think the way we are doing it from our own doorsteps gives an extra strength to the way things are being done."