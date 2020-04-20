A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 53, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 28 days after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window at the BT Exchange Building in Tredegar.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

KYLA RHIANEDD JONES, 21, of the Solar Strand Hotel, Cross Keys, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on the A469 road.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender and was ordered to pay a £21 surcharge.

LEIGHTON MORRIS COLE, 40, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted a public order offence and two counts of resisting arrest.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

CRAIG LEE DESMOND, 32, of The Tower, Southville, Cwmbran, was fined £50 after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a community requirement of a suspended sentence.

RYAN WILLIAMS, 35, of Sandalwood Court, Maindee, Newport, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £60 costs after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of the requirements of a community order.

MARK VANCE SAMUELS, 43, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was discharged absolutely after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence in the city.