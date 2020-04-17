STAFF at Magor Brewery have continued their support for the NHS and other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic with another brilliant display during 'Clap for Carers' yesterday evening.

Staff at Budweiser Brewing Group took to the factory floor with their forklift trucks to flash their lights in unison, while other staff clapped beside them.

Yesterday's display

It is the second time the brewery has got creative with its celebration of those battling the Covid-19 crisis, with a similar display last week.

Most staff at the brewery are still working as usual, but they are doing what they can to support those in need in the community.

Last week's display

As well as the impressive weekly displays, they have also provided hundreds of litres of hand sanitiser to Gwent Police, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and other businesses across the region.

Lloyd Manship, Magor Brewery manager, spoke of the work Magor Brewery has done so far.

“I started my career as an apprentice at this brewery in 1999, and having grown up in the area I was keen to get involved and be able to give something back to the community," he said.

"It is so important that we do all we can to look out for one another in our local communities.

“We as a brewery are pleased with the part we can play in delivering essential fluids like hand sanitiser and disinfectant to those that need it the most at this challenging time. It’s been a real team effort.”