A NEWPORT fitness fanatic has formed an online group who are taking on a variety of different challenges during lockdown to raise money for NHS and Welsh charities.

Diana Hopkins, owner of Perfect Balance Studios in Stow Hill, has been coaching fitness classes in Newport for 16 years, and her friend Jodi Pontin up with the idea of raising money for NHS Charities Together by doing Stay at Home Challenges. A few of their friends also decided to join the team – Steven Phillips, Greg Beavis and Sally Strong.

Her first challenge was to complete the Manchester Marathon - which she was meant to take part in on April 5 - which she did during her daily outdoor exercise, treadmill and in her garden, completing the distance in three hours and 50 minutes.

The second challenge was the Backyard Challenge, where the group attempted to run four miles every hour, on the hour, for as many hours as they could manage – in the garden on the treadmill.

(Mrs Hopkins (far right) sister, Lucy (middle), works as a senior sister in A&E)

The group totalled 138 miles between them, with Mrs Hopkins reaching a massive 70 miles in 18 hours by running laps of her studio. They have raised around £1,280, smashing their £500 target.

Now, they are focusing on raising money for the Noah's Ark Charity, as they were made aware donations were down by 50 per cent and wanted to help out.

(Mrs Hopkins has been keeping people updated on her progress through social media)

Mrs Hopkins said that this been great for her mental wellbeing, as before lockdown, she would teach up to 36 fitness classes a week. She is also continuing to post home workout videos for those who attended her sessions regularly.

(Jodi Pontin (top right), Greg Beavis (bottom middle), Sally Strong (left), Steven Phillips (bottom right) and Diana Hopkins)

Their next challenge started on Friday, April 17, with the team taking on the Lands End to John O’Groats (LEJOG) virtual challenge, travelling 1,083 miles over 30 days – averaging 36.1 miles a day.

You can keep up to date with the group on their Facebook page @fitnessfriendsforgood where they will be updating daily on their progress. To donate head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fitnessfriendsforgood