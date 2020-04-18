THE coronavirus outbreak has left people unable to enjoy walks in the Welsh countryside, but a new challenge could help residents keep active while raising money for a good cause.

The Welsh Air Ambulance has launched the ‘Walk Wales’ challenge, asking people to complete the equivalent number of steps to some of Wales' most picturesque walks.

One of the challenges includes walking 70,000 steps, roughly 35 miles - the same length of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

READ MORE:

If the story of Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old veteran who walked 100 lengths of his garden - raising more than £12 million for the NHS, has inspired you, here is how you can play your part.

Entry into the challenge is £5 and ‘walkers’ are encouraged to raise sponsorship through Just Giving.

It must be completed between Monday, April 20 and Thursday, May 21, and every participant will receive a certificate for their efforts.

The Welsh Air Ambulance stressed the importance that Government guidance is followed while taking on this challenge.

The challenges are as follows:

105,000 steps/52 miles - Hay on Wye to Powis Castle.

70,000 steps/35 miles - Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

32,000 steps/15 miles - Gower to Penlle’r Castle.

19,000 steps/9 miles - The Llanberis Path route of Snowdon.

Steffan Anderson-Thomas, Welsh Air Ambulance events lead, said: “As Wales battles the coronavirus pandemic, our charity has a big part to play in the medical response and it is the incredible generosity of the Welsh pubic that keeps our helicopters flying.

“The current government restrictions are vitally important, however, it does mean that we will see a significant decrease in the money that we can raise to maintain our lifesaving service.

“By taking part in our ‘Walk Wales’ challenge, not only will people be able to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing but they will also be supporting the continuation of the Wales Air Ambulance during this difficult time.

“If this sounds like something you’d like to do, put on your walking shoes, trainers or slippers and ‘Walk Wales’.”

For more information, and to register, please visit walesairambulance.com/walkwales