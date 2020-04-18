CAPTAIN Tom Moore won the hearts of the nation as he completed challenge of 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

The 99-year-old veteran completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on Thursday morning, with the 1st battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment giving him a guard of honour as he completed the challenge.

And, with Captain Moore's 100th birthday approaching, one Gwent resident wanted to find a way to show her appreciation for his amazing achievement.

Hannah King, from Cwmbran, set up the 'Clap for Captain Tom' Facebook page, suggesting that - in the same way as people around the UK have been showing their appreciation for NHS workers for the past few weeks - people should pay tribute to Captain Moore's efforts on his birthday, Thursday, April 30.

"The military is very close to my heart, as my grandfather - Donald Compton - was in the military, and one of my close school friends, Corporal Michael Thacker, was killed on tour in Afghanistan in 2012.

"When I saw what Captain Tom had been doing, I just wanted to give him something back.

(Hannah King's grandfather, Donald Compton, was in the military. Picture: Hannah King)

"It hit home seeing someone around my grandfather's age was doing something like this to help the younger generations.

"We've had so much doom and gloom recently but I think this has been a real ray of light."

In less than 24 hours, the page has almost 15,000 members, with many members posting messages about Captain Moore's achievement, and others posting links to nominate him for a Pride of Britain awards and suggesting he should receive a knighthood.

"I think he should be knighted for what he has done," said Miss King. "He's put the great back in to Great Britain.

"I wish their were more people like him out there with his attitude. He wouldn't give up and would not be beaten.

"I think, as a nation, we are all proud of what he has done and it's been incredible following his story."

As Captain Moore's birthday falls on the same day as the weekly 'Clap for our Carers', Miss King has asked people to suggest on the page when the 'Clap for Captain Tom' should be held.

At the time of writing, Captain Moore has raised more than £18 million for NHS Charities Together.

You can visit the page by searching 'Clap for Captain Tom' on Facebook.