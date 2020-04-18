PLANNED improvements to a comprehensive secondary school in Newport are set to be given significant extra funding, with £6 million taken from three other projects.

Newport council is proposing to make changes to its 21st century schools and colleges programme which would provide a “significantly improved project” at Bassaleg School.

The scheme will see the removal of the ‘dilapidated’ Griffin teaching building, costing £1 million, and result in a reduction in the school’s backlog maintenance costs of £2.25 million.

An additional £6 million is to be given to the project, with proposals to remove planned improvements at Rogerstone Primary, Malpas Church in Wales and St Woolos Primary schools.

And contributions to education from housing developments under section 106 agreements could provide an additional £3.1 million.

The schools and colleges programme provides £70 million of funding for projects, with Welsh Government contributing 65 per cent.

The proposal for Bassaleg School will increase pupil places, which is considered ‘essential’ due to significant pressures in the catchment area.

In addition, demountable buildings will be removed from the site and replaced with permanent classrooms within a new teaching block.

Removing the Griffin building, which is in a ‘poor’ condition, will reduce the school’s maintenance backlog, while allowing a new three-storey block to be built.

Other buildings to be removed include 10 demountable classrooms and dining facilities in the Forge building, a drama block and six demountable classrooms for history and music – further reducing maintenance costs.

A council report says the bigger project is considered better value for money, with the scheme providing a new building designed to last for at least 60 years.

The previous plans, to refurbish existing facilities, would require significant maintenance costs to ensure the building remains safe to use.

But projects which will miss out include plans to expand Rogerstone primary to a three-form entry with 630 pupils plus special educational needs and nursery provision.

The council says updated pupil forecasts suggest pressure on primary places in the area is expected to reduce, and that the project “may not be required or at least could be deferred to a later date.”

Smaller refurbishment projects at Malpas Church in Wales and St Woolos primary schools will also have funding diverted under the plans.

The changes to the funding are to be decided by councillor Gail Giles, cabinet member for education and skills, under delegated powers next Friday, April 24.