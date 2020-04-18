PEOPLE in Wales are being warned against using sky lanterns to show their support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning from the Welsh Government and Welsh Fire and Rescue Services comes after a recent campaign was launched encouraging people to light sky lanterns to show support for the NHS.

Sky lanterns can and do start fires wherever they land, and with all emergency services under increased pressure, such fires can tie up the vital resources needed to respond to coronavirus.

This can leave many crews unavailable for other tasks including providing support by driving ambulances or delivering medicines.

Every year fire and rescue services in Wales have to deal with hundreds of deliberately set grass fires, which are particularly common during the fine and dry weather around Easter.

Figures for last year show there were 566 deliberate grass fires in April 2019. There have already been 169 this year in south Wales alone, including one on the hillside above Wattsville on Wednesday.

Grass fires can devastate the environment and wildlife, and put communities and the firefighters who tackle them at serious risk. Smoke from grass fires also causes significant air pollution and is a serious hazard for people suffering from respiratory and other conditions, including coronavirus.

Landowners are also being asked to avoid clearing land outside of the legal burning season, as these fires can all too easily spread out of control, leading to large areas of land being completely unusable for any agricultural purpose.

Fire services across Wales have also appealed for people to behave responsibly, after being called to hundreds of incidents which have taken place since the school closures, with fires often lasting for days before crews are able to tackle them.

“The risk of grass fires starting where sky lanterns have landed is well-known. Deliberately setting grass fires by any means is totally irresponsible and unacceptable. At a time of increased pressure, we need to work together and avoid putting further strain on Wales’ emergency services," said Hannah Blythyn, deputy minister for housing and local government.

"Whilst we fully understand and encourage people to show their support and gratitude to members of the NHS for all they do, we strongly discourage people from showing that support by releasing sky lanterns”.

Deputy chief fire officer, Roger Thomas, who chairs the strategic arson reduction board for Wales, said:

“The releasing of highly flammable sky lanterns poses a significant fire hazard with the potential to endanger properties, our environment and put a further strain on fire and rescue services and partner agencies at this difficult time.

"Whilst I recognise that people wish to show solidarity for NHS workers I would urge them to seek alternative ways of doing so, such as the weekly ‘Clap for our Carers’ or through charitable donations.”