A WELSH care provider is supporting a charity campaign calling on people to open their windows and shout ‘hello’ to neighbours every lunchtime.

Abacare, located in Ebbw Vale, looks after the vulnerable and elderly in their own homes, and says it is backing the idea to raise awareness of those staying at home due to the coronavirus who may be lonely.

Neil Griffiths, regional manager at Abacare, said: “We provide an invaluable lifeline to the people we visit each day to help them with their medical, emotional and physical care.

“Before the coronavirus, our frontline teams also assisted many of our service users with trips out, now they are, very sensibly, all remaining safely at home until the danger has passed. But in the meantime, for many of those we visit, we know they are feeling lonelier and more vulnerable than ever.

“We saw Communicare in Southampton’s idea on social media and thought it would help cheer up our service users, who are understandably not feeling as jolly as normal and are worried.

“Communicare is a charity, helping the isolated and lonely, and although it is based in Southampton, it is hoping is campaign will go nationwide. Each lunchtime, they’re asking anyone who is at home, regardless of whether they are vulnerable and elderly, to shout ‘cooee’ or ‘hello’, or any form of friendly greeting from an open window or over the garden fence, wall or hedge at a safe social distance to their next door neighbours.

“Even if they can’t see them of their windows aren’t open, they hope enough people will do this at midday nationwide every day to help those who are housebound at the moment realise they are not alone.

“We think this is a great idea, not just for our service users but also for anyone at home in these uncertain times, who might like to hear a cheery voice."