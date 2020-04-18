THE coronavirus pandemic will go down in history as one of the most tumultuous periods in living memory - and Gwent Archives wants you to document your experience.
The organisation is appealing for people in the area to keep a diary or journal of how the outbreak is affecting you, your local area and people you know.
These can be pen-and-paper or digital, and can include photographs, sketches, or poetry. Some may prefer to record their experiences as audio rather than written.
Rhiannon Phillips, education and outreach archivist, said: “With the diaries, we are encouraging people of all ages to consider keeping a diary of journal of their experiences.
“We want our collections to reflect the history of Gwent and the experiences of our communities. We hope to create an important resource for researchers in the years and generations to come.
“I think we are living through unprecedented times and, be keeping a diary or journal, this is how people in Gwent can help us capture the experience."