A NEWPORT Tesco store has generously donated £1,000 worth of nightwear to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Tesco Newport extra gave the pyjamas to the hospital in response to a call out for essential items on social media.

Store manager Nick Jackson got in touch with the donation for 100 sets. He said: “They were absolutely over the moon when we dropped off the stuff.

“The hospital is just down the road from us, and when we saw the post on social media, we knew that we were in a position to help.

“I got in touch with Rhiannon Jones – director of nursing – who told us about some of the supply issues they were having.

“As the social distancing measures had been brought in so suddenly, people hadn’t had time to put systems in place or to drop off belongings with patients in hospital.”