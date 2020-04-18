A MAN with links to Monmouthshire is wanted by police in England in connection with an alleged assault.
Angus Gittings, 26, has links to Caldicot and Chepstow.
He is wanted by Gloucestershire Constabulary in connection with an alleged assault and criminal damage in the town of Lydney – nine miles over the border – on March 31.
Gittings is described as a slim, white man with blue eyes, short brown hair, multiple tattoos, and scarred legs.
As well as his Gwent connections, he also has links to Lydney and Sedbury, in the Forest of Dean.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, should call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 141 of March 31.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
