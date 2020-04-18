THE number of people in Wales to die since testing positive for Covid-19 coronavirus now stands at 534, with 28 more deaths reported since Friday.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show there were also 292 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales since Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales now stands at 6,936.

In the Gwent region, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) reported 49 new cases.

Of those, 14 were in Torfaen, 12 in Caerphilly, 11 in Blaenau Gwent, seven in Newport, and five in Monmouthshire.

ABUHB has now recorded 1,688 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 195 deaths – the highest figures of any health board area in Wales.

Today's figures follow a three-week extension of the UK government's lockdown measures, announced on Thursday.

“PHW fully supports the three week extension of lockdown measures... which is essential to avoid reversing the gains we have made in slowing the spread of this virus, protecting our NHS, and saving lives, PHW's Dr Chris Williams said this afternoon.

“Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home. We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

"While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible."

On Thursday, PHW voiced concerns people were delaying, or avoiding, seeking medical help for non-coronavirus related injuries and illnesses.

In other coronavirus news:

­— The UK government has identified 27 NHS workers who have died after contracting coronavirus, but the true total is thought to be significantly greater.

Doctors, nurses, surgeons, and hospital porters are among those to have died.

­— A key adviser to the UK government on coronavirus has said trials for a vaccine for the disease could be completed by mid-August.

Professor Sir John Bell, a member of the government’s vaccine task force and adviser on life sciences, said human testing began at Oxford University last Thursday.

The comments came amid fears that some hospitals could run out of certain types of personal protective equipment (PPE) this weekend.

A British Medical Association (BMA) survey of more than 6,000 doctors across the country said a significant amount of them remain without the protection they need to guard against Covid-19.

­— Governments around the world are wrestling with when and how to lift economically painful virus-control measures as unemployment rises.

In a joint statement on Saturday, a group of 13 countries including the UK, Canada, Brazil, Italy and Germany called for global cooperation to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic.

Public health experts warn that easing shutdowns must be accompanied by wider testing and tracing of infected people to keep the virus from coming back.

­— A Spitfire flypast is reportedly being planned to mark the 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £21 million for NHS Charities Together.

The Second World War veteran initially aimed to raise £1,000 and walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before turning 100 on April 30.

He completed his 100th lap on Thursday but as donations continue to pour in, he has vowed to keep going.

Now, a team of aircraft restorers are looking to run a Second World War-era flypast at the end of the month, to salute Captain Moore’s fundraising efforts.

­— Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away sick people as the country struggles with surging coronavirus infections and its emergency medical system collapses.

In one recent case, an ambulance carrying a man with a fever and difficulty breathing was rejected by 80 hospitals and forced to search for hours for a hospital in downtown Tokyo that would treat him.

Another feverish man finally reached a hospital after paramedics unsuccessfully contacted 40 clinics.

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine say many hospital emergency rooms are refusing to treat people including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries.