WITH hospitals in Gwent stopping visits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, many patients have been running low on essentials such as toiletries - and a Pontypool councillor has stepped in to help.

After the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board appealed for essentials including nightwear, shower gel, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, wipes, hairbrushes, shaving foam and razors, Cllr Gaynor James organised a collection at the town's Tesco store.

"There's hundreds, probably thousands, of patients in the Aneurin Bevan University hospitals who are not allowed any visitors so do not have anyone bringing in these essential items for them," she said.

"I'm always on the go usually, so when I saw the appeal, I knew I had to do something.

"The first week I did it, I went down to the store on Tuesday and Thursday, and ended up with a full boot of donations.

"And when I went back last Thursday (April 9), the donations filled the back of my car with the seats down.

(Cllr Gaynor James has been collecting donations of essential toiletries and nightwear for patients in hospital. Picture: Gaynor James.)

"This is not something that will just get better in the next two weeks, so I want to keep the donations going for as long as I can.

"The fundraising for the NHS staff has been fantastic. It's well deserved and I hope they get a pay rise after this, but there are also people in there with the virus and with other conditions who are desperate for these essential items."

Cllr James said the donations follow the government's social distancing guidelines.

"The whole time I'm wearing gloves, and I leave the tailgate open. When someone comes to donate, I step aside and they can load it into the boot of the car," she said.

"I was then given a donation time to drop it off at an office block near Panteg Hospital."

Cllr James will be holding the collection every Thursday between 10am and 11am in the Tesco Pontypool car park, near the steps heading into the town.