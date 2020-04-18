A SCHOOLBOY died from a "violent reaction" to an "excessive" amount of ecstasy he had taken in a park, a coroner has ruled.

Carson Price, a "bright and caring" 13-year-old from Hengoed, took the Donkey Kong-branded ecstasy tablets while gathering with friends.

The inquest at Gwent Coroner's Court in Newport heard how Carson had collapsed after taking the drugs, and was found "in and out of consciousness, pale, and shaking" in his local park in Ystrad Mynach on April 12 last year.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where his condition "rapidly deteriorated" and he died later that evening.

Sarah Le Fevre, the assistant coroner for Gwent, recorded a conclusion of a drug-related death.

She said Carson died as a result of taking "excessive" amounts of ecstasy – also known as MDMA.

Following his death, Carson's parents appealed for other youngsters to avoid illegal drugs.

In a statement, his mother Tatum and father Brian said "our lives changed forever when our little boy was taken away from us".

They said it was "unbearable" to think of another family going through what they experienced.

"We urge people to talk about the devastating consequences that drugs can have and how they destroy lives," they said. "Carson was bright and caring, kind and loving. He was a cheeky little boy."