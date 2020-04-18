THE UK government has said another 888 people died in UK hospitals with Covid-19 coronavirus since Friday.

The UK's confirmed death toll from the virus is now 15,464.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said the deaths were "a heartbreaking loss for every family affected".

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing this afternoon, Mr Jendrick said 21,389 coronavirus tests had been carried out since Friday – including 5,526 positive tests.

A total to 460,437 coronavirus tests have been carried out across the UK since the outbreak began, he said.

Of those people tested, there are now 114,217 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK. The true number is likely to be higher.

Stephen Powis, the medical director of NHS England, said "we are starting to see reductions in the number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals".

But the rising number of deaths, he added, makes it "critical we all comply with the social-distancing measures."

Communities secretary Mr Jenrick praised the work of local government on the "front lines" of supporting residents – delivering supplies to vulnerable people, paying out financial relief to businesses, maintaining refuse collections, and keeping schools open for the children of key workers.

"This effort... is making a difference in this fight," he said.

Mr Jenrick announced a series of new measures for council services – though with local government in Wales the responsibility of the Welsh Government, it is not yet known whether his announcements will affect the whole of the UK.

The minister announced a further £1.6 billion support package to support councils, deferred £2.6 billion in business rates payments, and promised £850 million in social care grants.

He also called on councils to keep parks open during the lockdown so that people could exercise in the open air while abiding by social-distancing rules; and said bereaved families must be allowed to attend funerals and visit cemeteries.

"Families must have an opportunity to say a respectful goodbye," Mr Jenrick said.