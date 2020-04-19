AS IF running a marathon isn't hard enough, one man from Torfaen is running the entire 26.2-mile distance up and down a mountain - and is raising money to buy essential items for Nevill Hall Hospital.

Chris Davies, 33, from Varteg, has been running the three-mile route as part of his daily exercise, but decided to set himself the challenge running a full marathon length within 1.5 miles of his home.

He said he was inspired to take on the challenge - which he will be completing on Saturday, April 25 - after seeing how badly charities had been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE:

"Patients are not allowed any visitors and don't have anyone bringing in basics like toiletries or sanitary products," he said. "I wanted to raise money to buy some of these and have them delivered to wards around the hospital.

"I have been running a three mile route up and down the mountain I live on every other day. I was talking to friends and came up with the idea to run a marathon up and down the mountain.

"I have measured out a starting point 0.7 miles from my house to run to the furthest point and back for 2.2 miles, followed by eight sets of three miles running up and down the mountain to make a full marathon distance.

"I thought if I was going to raise money for charity, I needed to do something a bit different - and hopefully running a marathon up and down the mountain is that.

"I've worked out its about 12,500 feet of elevation change."

Mr Davies has previously run a marathon back in 2013, and completed an Ironman - which finishes with a marathon - in 2018.

"I was about to start training for an Ironman in September, and I ran the Newport Half Marathon in March," he said. "Usually when you run a marathon there is a bit of support so I imagine the boredom will be the most difficult thing here. It will just be me and the mountain.

"Of course I would have preferred to have a few weeks of training, but these people need these things now.

"Hopefully by the end of the month we will have been delivered the donations.

"We will order the items after next Saturday, and make little packs for the patients.

"Someone we know is working up a Nevill Hall Hospital and said they would deliver the donations to minimise the number of people leaving the house."

To donate, visit his JustGiving page.