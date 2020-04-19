HEALTH minister Vaughan Gething has announced up to £6.3 million in support for hospices in Wales, to help them cope during the coronavirus outbreak.

The three-month support package will help plug the holes in funding caused by the effects of the outbreak. Hospices in Wales rely on public events to raise the bulk of the funds needed to provide their vital care to people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Mr Gething said the financial support would "ensure they can continue to provide those vital services and high-quality care across Wales".

As reported previously in the Argus, the Newport-based St David's Hospice Care is in the “most challenging situation” of its history, after lockdown measures closed its charity shops and forced the cancellation of its busy fundraising calendar.

Meanwhile, the hospice has seen a surge in demand during the coronavirus outbreak, as the NHS prioritises treatment for people with Covid-19.

"We are experts in palliative and end-of-life care," St David's chief executive Emma Saysell said. "Our unique specialism and knowledge has never been as crucial as it is now," said Ms Saysell."

In response to the financial perils of the outbreak, St David's launched an online fundraiser – the total raised so far is more than £37,000.

But this is a long way short of the estimated £3.5 million St David's needs annually to provide its vital care to Gwent patients and their loved ones.

Announcing the new support package, Mr Gething acknowledged the "critical" role hospices play in the wider health service.

“I’m very pleased to be able to announce this support for our hospices to keep running during this difficult period," he said.

"As their normal charitable income dries up, there is a very serious risk that hospice and end-of-life care services could slip into insolvency.

"Hospice and end-of-life care services provided by the voluntary sector are a critical part of the NHS family, providing essential care to more than 20,000 people in Wales each year, and helping to prevent avoidable admission to hospital.

"As the NHS prioritises treatment and care for people with COVID-19, hospice and end of life care services are more important than ever, providing service continuity to people affected by terminal illness.