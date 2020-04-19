FOR this week’s Five of the Best, we have put together a list of some wonderful acts of kindness across Gwent during the coronavirus outbreak.

In no particular order:

'Care packages' for the elderly

Brandon Llewellyn, 22, from Bettws has been making free ‘care packages’ for his elderly neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown. He works as a customer services assistant at B&M in the Kingsway Centre and is using his own money to make them.

Doorstep flower deliveries

Benjamin Cooke, 28, a key worker at Aldi who lives in Cwmbran and his daughter Ffion Cooke, 4, delivered bunches of flowers that had not been sold at his workplace to residents’ doorsteps.

Mosque organising free meals

Worshippers at Shahporan Bangladeshi Jame Mosque, Newport, have delivered hundreds of meals to the Royal Gwent Hospital, Gwent Police Station, St Cadocs Hospital and many others with the help of Shahinoor Indian Takeaway and Eco Foods Ltd.

Helping refugees

Pauline Beckett, a retired teacher from Caerleon, Newport, is volunteering with Care4Calais at a refugee camp during the coronavirus pandemic.

After travelling to France at the beginning of March for her annual stint volunteering with the charity, days after arriving the French government announced an imminent lockdown. She was faced with the dilemma of rushing home or staying to offer vital support.

Food for the vulnerable

Paprika Indian Takeaway, King Kebab and N&B Cash and Carry appealed for volunteers to help deliver meals to vulnerable people in the city – including elderly people and the homeless.

To get involved, contact Shaz Miah on 07970 752985.