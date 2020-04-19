Readers share with reporter BROOKE BOUCHER their memories of when the Americans came to town during the Second World War

FOLLOWING on from our historical feature on the American troops – known as GIs – who landed at Newport Docks in 1942, some of you got in touch to share your memories.

With so much of what the GIs did being secret it meant that few records survived detailing their time here, and those which do are subject to a closure period – meaning they must remain confidential for at least 75 years.

At the beginning of March, we spoke with Michele Lewis who is researching Newport’s history. She has gathered volumes of personal memories, photographs and facts about the GIs, who were based in and around Newport following after 1,900 American servicemen arrived in early 1942 at Newport Docks.

A group of American war veterans and their wives in Belle Vue Park, Newport in June 1984 to visit American oak trees that were planted during their time in the UK during the Second World War.

After publishing that feature, we asked for your stories and memories.

John M Wellings, who now lives in Austin, Texas, got in touch to share his memories of the GIs arriving in Newport, back when he was eight-years old and lived near Forge Lane in Bassaleg.

He said: “The road was closed to traffic by the military and used as a transit/storage site for thousands of Allied vehicles – tanks and guns.

“My parents made friends of many GIs and the Tredegar Arms pub became their local ‘watering hole’.

“One GI in particular comes to mind, that would be Sergeant Plunkett who was the NCO in charge of all traffic movement on Forge Lane.

“He was a tall Texan who talked like folks we had seen in cowboy movies and he drove a Jeep with his name painted under the front windscreen. Instead of a uniform cap, he wore a side straw Stetson and was the idol of many local children, to whom he would give chocolate, candy and chewing gum. He also became a family friend.

“Plunkett was based behind Tredegar House where there was a large US camp. Due to all the military activity, our childhood was never dull as Bassaleg and vicinity was filled with Allied troops from many countries.

“Sad to say, many of those troops never returned home but sacrificed their lives on the beaches of Normandy or beyond.

“They have been called ‘the greatest generation’ and I am privileged to have been part of their world.”

Images by the National trust of graffiti left by America GIs

Another Newport resident, Colin J Barne, who lives in Bettws, also wrote to us with his recollection of this time in his life.

“On July 14, 1946, my family moved from Pill to Malpas Court Nissen Huts. On June 2, 1944, the American Airborne Division left the camp for France.

“We lived in a Nissen until September 3, 1946, then moved into the post building once being the Service Adjutant’s.

“I lived there until all residents moved out to the new steel houses on August 30, 1948. I later collated a history of the camp.

“Nissen Huts were built from house bricks two-foot high surrounding, then oval shaped steel units covering the rest. They were cold, but we managed.

“In 1947, Britain’s worst snow was five feet deep.

“The ‘camp’ consisted of 95 huts, our own HQ used for housing. Next door were the GI quarters for toilet/washroom/laundry, which was 20 yards long and 12 yards wide.

“The top end of the camp had a cottage for the caretaker, Mr Richards, who later did the same for our junior school where I was the first pupil entered in September 1950 with teacher Mr White.

“The farmhouse was the Way family, the newsagent was Jim Taylor. The mansion house at the lower end was manager Mr Jim Williams. On Saturday mornings he held Nickelodeon film shows for us friends.

“I do remember our first entry at the Nissen Hut – we found bets of steel with netting for sleep, fixed to the walls. Also, names written for memory, my dad said ‘leave it there’.

A lovely picture of the historic Tredegar House. Picture: Roger Fuller

“The mansion building is still there as a club, memories galore. Mr Way was good, as his son Alan gave us rides down the hill on his steam roller and amazingly Alan and myself still meet at Newport County games, 73 years since we first met.

“I do recall certain family names from the camp – Barne, Ball, Baker, Booth, Buckley, Bunce, Clarke, Connor, Thomas, Evans, Goddard, James, Lewis, Purnell, Taylor, Richards, Williams, Way, Stokes.

“Not all the huts were used, only 25. West of the camp was a fence, then grounds with a mansion owned by Mr Putman.

“Later in August 1955 at Whitson Treat, I met actor Syd James – the building today is now Rougemont School.”