A WELSH animal rescue charity has been doing its part to pay tribute to frontline NHS workers - by naming dogs in its care after healthcare heroes.

Many dogs taken in by Hope Rescue, which looks after animals from throughout South Wales, come to the centre without a name, so the charity has been asking people to nominate frontline NHS heroes to name the dogs after.

“We tend to have around 800 to 900 dogs a year,” said Vanessa Waddon, the charity’s transformation manager. “We usually name them after something in the news – if Wimbledon’s on we name them after a tennis player, or we’ll name them after film characters, like the Avengers, or after celebrities.

“We decided to ask people to nominate frontline workers we could name our dogs after. Then we post a picture of the dog with a picture of the frontline worker they are named after as a thank you to them.

“As a charity we are struggling at the moment and can’t really support our hero NHS workers, so this is a small something to show our support for them

“We had a stray Labrador come in at the beginning of lockdown who we named after a respiratory physiotherapist called Ellie who cut her holiday short to train others to care for Covid-19 patients.

“We also had a litter of bulldog puppies as well, who we named Michelle, Louise and Beverley after three real-life superheroes working at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“They were made up, one of them even said it made her cry.

“We have some very sad stories at the moment, and our situation is not good, but it is really uplifting to be able to do something positive and see the reaction.”

(Bulldog puppies Michelle, Louise and Beverley were named after three real-life superheroes working at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Picture: Hope Rescue.)

The charity has launched an urgent appeal for donations after the recent flooding and now the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have a mixed income, from donations but also from trading – with our charity shops, and dog boarding, grooming and exercise,” said Ms Waddon.

“But now all of our trading income is gone and we have lost all of our fundraisers.

“Losing all of our income overnight has been a real challenge.

“We are applying for all the grants we can, but as we are not providing direct coverage for the coronavirus, those charities are, quite rightly, being prioritised.

“But we are not giving up and we are doing everything we can to keep going.

“The appeal has so far had an amazing response.”

To nominate a frontline NHS worker, message the Hope Rescue Facebook page, or to donate to Hope Rescue visit hoperescue.org.uk