WALES’ first minister Mark Drakeford has admitted that the operation to test care workers and others across the country has not gone to plan.

Speaking on BBC Politics Wales, Mr Drakeford said the process had become too bureaucratic and has now announced that the Welsh Government has consulted the army to help with a “slicker and more efficient” process.

The Welsh Government had predicted that by now there would have been 5,000 tests being carried out per day, but on Friday only 783 tests were carried out.

Mr Drakeford said: “There have been genuine challenges. We have had to make sure the right people are turning up to the right place at the right time.

“I know that sounds easy but it isn’t when you have 22 local authorities with thousands of care homes.”

He accepted the testing programme has not been good enough, and has said that reviews are happening.

A new website will also be up and running this week, he confirmed, to help simplify the process.

“On the new web-based arrangement people will be able to enter their details and get the test done more simply,” he said.

He also confirmed that it is likely a “traffic light system” will be employed when the government decides Wales is prepared to start returning to normal, meaning many vulnerable people could spend longer than initially thought in confinement.

“I think people who are currently shielding will find their lives are confined for longer than others,” he said.

He confirmed that the traffic light system could mean retail outlets will begin to re-open first under the same rules that critical retailers such as supermarkets are now operating under.

On the issue of significantly vulnerable people not receiving “shielding letters”, he said: “I think now there are a very few number of people who may think they should be on the shielding list and they haven’t had a letter.

“The answer for them is simple: Their GP surgery has the list. They just need to contact them and then any individual anomalies can be ironed out quickly.”