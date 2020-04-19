EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of another deliberate grass fire in Caerphilly last night.
The fire service confirmed that they attended Risca Quarry after a call at 7.15pm to deal with a deliberate grass fire and disperse 15 bikers.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "We attended the scene at 7.28pm to deal with an incident of a deliberate grass fire.
"We are continuing to ask people to not carry out controlled fires and to consider the risk of deliberate fires getting out of control."
In the last month, over 100 deliberate grass fires have occurred across south Wales, despite government guidelines to remain at home.
READ MORE:
- Couple who transformed Gwent retreat on starting a new venture in the face of flooding and a pandemic
- Torfaen man to run a marathon on a mountain to raise money for essential items for patients
Fire crews continue to urge people to take into account the impact the fires can have on respiratory health, especially during the current pandemic situation, as well as the lack of resources and personel the service is coping with at this time.
SWFS were called to a deliberate fire @ #Risca Quarry last night. 15+ bikers were seen in the area and dispersed. This is NOT acceptable and will not be tolerated. PLEASE #stayhome #protectournhs #savelives— Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) April 19, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment