THE head of farmer's union NFU Cymru has written to MPs and AMs to assure them that Wales' farmers are fully committed to ensuring the nation is kept fed during the coronavirus crisis.

NFU Cymru president John Davies has written to politicians in Westminster and Cardiff Bay to reiterate that Welsh farmers will continue to ‘rise to the challenges’ that lie ahead, as food retailers see stock fly off their shelves during the outbreak.

“Wales’ farmers are proud of their role as food producers and stand ready to do whatever is needed to keep our food processing sector supplied with the raw materials that it needs to keep the nation fed," said Mr Davies in his letter.

“Our supply chains are, however, highly complex and vulnerable to disruption. At present they are in the process of adjusting to changing consumer demand, as they orientate away from the foodservice sector and towards the somewhat differing needs of retail outlets.

“This is likely to continue to cause some considerable difficulties in the short to medium term but should not unfairly impact on the farm gate price.

“As primary producers we rely not only on having an outlet for what we produce, but also on the ability to bring essential inputs onto farm, such as fuel, fertiliser, veterinary supplies and animal feed.

“If our ability to bring any of these key inputs onto farm is disrupted, then it goes without saying that this will have an impact on our ability to produce outputs such as milk, livestock and crops.”

In his letter, Mr Davies provided examples of issues in the dairy and livestock sectors that are causing concern for NFU Cymru’s members.

“The UK liquid milk market is equally split between the proportion of milk which goes into the retail sector and the proportion which goes into food service," he said. “The first two weeks of March saw retail demand increase by 15-20 per cent, whilst the food service sector saw a 70 per cent drop in demand as consumers stayed away from cafes and restaurants.

“The increased demand in the retail sector was not, unfortunately, sufficient to offset the decreased demand from the food service sector.

“We saw prices received by farmers for their lambs fall significantly, as buyers become increasingly concerned about consumer demand and the ability to get product into export markets.”