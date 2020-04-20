South Wales Argus
The morning headlines as 45 new cases in Gwent and First Minister announces testing review

By Tom Moody

Last updated:

    Public Health Wales report 45 new cases in Gwent on Sunday, with the total number of confirmed cases in Wales now at 7,270.
  • 41 more deaths have been confirmed in Wales in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 575.
  • First Minister Mark Drakeford has admitted that the operation to test care workers and others across the country has not gone to plan, and has announced a review into this.

