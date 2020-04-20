A DUMPER truck and power tools have been stolen from a building site in Llantarnam.

Gwent Police are appealing for information after, overnight on Wednesday, April 15 into Thursday, April 16, a building site in Llantarnam was broken in to and a six ton dumper truck was taken.

A secure steel container was cut through and the a set of power tools were taken.

READ MORE:

These included an Orange Stihl disc cutter and a Welsh water stand pipe.

It anyone has any information or CCTV regarding the above please call Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 154 16/04/20 – NICHE 2*129326.