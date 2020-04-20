A SET of power tools were stolen from a farm in Chepstow on Friday.
Gwent Police are appealing for information after, at around 5am on Friday, April 17, a person broke into a farm in St Arvans, Chepstow, and stole a set of power tools.
These included two petrol Stihl Strimmers, one electric Stihl Strimmer, one electric Stihl hedge cutter and two chargers.
READ MORE:
- Dumper truck and power tools stolen from Cwmbran building site.
- In the Dock: Jailed BT vandal among defendants in court.
- Welsh farmers rising to the challenge to keep nation fed, says NFU president.
If anyone has any information or CCTV regarding this incident, or offered the above items please ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number: 112 17/04/20 – Niche 2*130669.