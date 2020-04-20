GWENT Police officers are investigating and appealing for information following an assault in Newton Wynd Car Park in Fairwater, Cwmbran.
The incident took place on Monday, January 6.
At approximately 6.15pm a 44-year-old man was walking through the car park when he was approached by two men, wearing all black with their faces covered.
READ MORE:
The pair attacked the man leaving him with bruising and head injuries, for which he received medical treatment.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information relation to this incident.
Gwent Police state that anyone with information should call 101 quoting 2000006592 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.