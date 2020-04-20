THERE are signs Wales has potentially passed the peak of the coronavirus, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Speaking in the Welsh Government's daily press conference, the first minister said: "I said on Friday that there were signs that the number of people in hospital in Wales with Covid-19 had stabilised, and that new admissions with the virus had started to decline.

"I'm very pleased to be able to say that this pattern has persisted over the weekend, so we can draw some further confidence that the measures that we are all taking continue to save lives.

"Nevertheless, the impact of the virus remains very real.

"On Saturday, we passed another sad and sobering milestone, where the number of people who have died exceeded 500."

The first minister also announced another £100 million is available to help small and medium sized businesses and charities through the Economic Resilience Fund.

The fund offers grants of up to £10,000 for micro-enterprises and up to £100,000 for small to medium sized businesses – as well as a new loan fund administered by the Development Bank of Wales.

More than 6,000 grant applications from small and medium sized businesses and social enterprises were received within 24 hours of the launch on Friday.

"Altogether that means we are making almost £2 billion of support available to small businesses and charities in Wales to support them through theses incredibly difficult times," said Mr Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford admitted Wales would not be able to provide 5,000 tests per day - as previously targeted by the middle of April.

"We had confidence at that point that we could get to 5,000 tests," he said.

"Some of the things that we were relying upon to get to the 5,000 number a day haven't turned out to be achievable in practice, partly because some of those things were outside of our control.

"We were relying on equipment coming in from overseas, and we were relying on some chemicals coming to Wales from overseas.

"Those deliveries haven't arrived in the timescale we had hoped."