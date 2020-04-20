A TEENAGE boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Newport.
He was arrested following allegations of suspicious activity, including several reports of a man trying to enter homes in the city neighbourhoods of Beechwood, Somerton, and St Julians.
On the weekend, the 14-year-old boy – who is from the Newport area – visited Newport Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
He has since been released under investigation and bailed with conditions; including to report weekly to Newport Central Police Station.
He is also barred from entering several Newport streets. They are: Bedford Road, Fforest Glade, Somerton Park, and Vale View.
Gwent Police continue to investigate these incidents, and officers are asking anyone with any information to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 2000128600.
Alternatively, you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
