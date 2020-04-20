POLICE are taking no further action over the alleged stabbing of a man in Newport last week.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released, with police taking no further action against her.
Officers were called to Lower Dock Street on the evening of Tuesday, April 14, following reports of a man with a stab wound to his stomach.
He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment, and was later discharged.
MORE CRIME NEWS:
- Jailed BT vandal among defendants in court
- Police appeal launched after man injured in assault
- Dumper truck and power tools stolen from Cwmbran building site
Gwent Police have made no other arrests in connection with the incident, a spokeswoman for the force said.
Officers "carried out extensive enquiries and are not looking for anyone else," she added.