Newport council has no plans to reopen gated parks during the lockdown, despite backlash from residents.

On Saturday, the UK Government’s housing, communities and local government secretary Robert Jenrick said parks and cemeteries should remain open during lockdown.

However, this only applies to English councils - in Wales it is up to individual local authorities to decide whether parks and cemeteries should remain open.

MORE NEWS:

Newport City Council said it took a decision last month to “close its gated parks and cemeteries, except for funeral services, in the interest of all residents, the emergency services and staff.”

The council has said there are currently no planned changes to this.

A council spokesman said: “This decision was not taken lightly but we hope people understand that the priority has to be keeping people safe above everything else.

“Some residents continue to ignore social distancing advice and all decisions taken are based wholly on risk.

“If you choose to use areas of local open-access recreational land, please ensure you adhere to the guidance – unless you are with members of your household, gatherings of more than two people are banned and you should keep two metres apart from others at all times.”

However, this didn’t stop residents in Newport turning to social media to ask whether the council would be following the advice of the UK Government to reopen its parks and cemeteries.

Gwyllym Appleby was among dozens of residents who asked why Newport council’s gated parks remained shut.

@NewportCouncil why are Cardiff parks still open but all parks in Newport shut — Gwyllym Appleby (@GwyllymAppleby2) April 18, 2020

@NewportCouncil after the government announced that parks should remain open. Will you be reopening the parks? — Stephen Harrison (@Steve_Harrison2) April 20, 2020

@NewportCouncil Hi can you please inform as to what is happening with parks and play areas following the gov new advice over the weekend? Thanks — Bachgenaur (@bachgenaur) April 20, 2020

So you're continuing to ignore government advice and forcing people to walk on the street where there is more chance of breaching social distancing? Nice one — Alun Jenkins (@AlunJenkins) April 20, 2020

On Thursday, April 16, the UK-wide lockdown was extended for at least another three weeks.

Those living in the UK are entitled to exercise once a day, but social distancing rules must be maintained at all times.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service previously reported concerns raised by residents without gardens in Newport over the decision to close gated parks.

It is not yet known when these parks will be reopened.