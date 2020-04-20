A SECTION of Chepstow Road, in the Maindee area of Newport, is currently closed due to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Gwent Police said the pedestrian, a man, suffered "serious injuries" in the crash, which happened at around 2.55pm today (Monday) near the junction with Harrow Road.
The driver of the vehicle – a black BMW 3 series – reportedly collided with the man, before reversing over the pedestrian and then driving away, Gwent Police said.
Police collision investigators have closed the road near the railway bridge and the Esso petrol station.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service are also at the scene.
The police are appealing for any witnesses – or anyone who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street, or information about this incident – to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 250 20/04/20 or 2000134445.
You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter, and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.