THERE are “encouraging signs” the UK is making progress in its efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

But it would be “wrong”, he added, to “speculate” on when the national ‘stay at home’ lockdown measures would be lifted, he warned.

Speaking at this afternoon's daily coronavirus press briefing in Downing Street, the chancellor said another 449 people had died with Covid-19 since Sunday, bringing the UK death toll to 16,509.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives,” Mr Sunak said.

The UK’s hospitals are now treating 17,971 for Covid-19.

Since Sunday, another 4,676 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total to 124,743 cases.

And on testing, 19,316 people had been tested for the virus since Sunday, bringing the UK’s testing total to 501,379.

Yesterday also marked the launch of the chancellor’s UK-wide Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), by which firms who have (made to take temporary leaves of absence) their workers can apply for grants that cover up to 80 per cent of their monthly wages.

To 4pm yesterday, Mr Sunak said the CJRS had received 140,000 applications.

He said firms who had applied represented one million employees “who, if they had not been furloughed, would be at risk of losing their jobs”.

The chancellor called the setting up of the CJRS “a remarkable story of public service”.

“We’ve never seen an economic crisis like this one,” Mr Sunak said, adding that at a time like this “the state turns to its most immediate purpose – the protection and support of its people”.

Turning to the protection of the UK’s health and care workers, the chancellor sought to address widespread concerns over the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Supplying PPE during the outbreak is “an international challenge many other countries are facing”, he said.

A shipment of 140,000 gowns arrived in the UK from Myanmar yesterday, he said, adding that “unexpected delays” to a PPE shipment from Turkey should be resolved soon.

Yvonne Doyle, of Public Health England, was asked if health workers should refuse to go into work if they felt a lack of PPE made them feel unsafe in the workplace.

Professor Doyle said there was “clear guidance” telling workers what was safe, but said people would have to make those decisions based on whether they were working in a “risky” situation.