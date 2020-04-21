A NEWPORT woman has made a heartfelt thank you to a pair of nurses who went out of their way to help her when she broke her ankle.

Jocelyn Rushforth from Caerleon had been taking her cat to the vets on Malpas Road on Tuesday, April 14, when she fell and broke her ankle. Thankfully, a pair of community nurses were passing, and stopped to help.

Ms Rushforth said: “I was going to the vets as my cat has an abscess on her leg. I was trying to avoid two men talking on the pathway at Budget Vets. To avoid them, I walked across the grass and didn’t see the concrete curb at the edge of the grass and my ankle went over and I fell.”

She was treated by a community nurse who happened to be waiting in her car while her dog was in the vets.

“Her name was Sophia Whitcombe and she and her partner Esther, who is also a care worker, were amazing," said Ms Rushworth. "Sophia dressed my ankle and Esther rescued my cat as she was upside down after I fell. I felt reassured straight away that we were in good hands.”

Not only did they help Ms Rushforth with her injury, they also took her home and then took her husband back to the vets to pick up the car.

“I want to say a huge thank you to both very caring ladies," she said. "They showed that our NHS staff are a selfless, caring bunch who go the extra mile. It may have seemed a small thing on their part but it made a huge difference to me and to the Royal Gwent as I would have had to have called for an ambulance.”

MORE NEWS:

Newport charity which was near closure thanks donors after delivering over 200 food parcels

Community raises £4,000 for the NHS with homemade blue hearts

In the dock: jailed BT vandal among defendants in court

At first, it was thought that Ms Rushforth had sprained her ankle, but after a trip to Neville Hall hospital the following morning, it was found that she had broken it.

Ms Rushforth wants to extend her thanks to Sophia and Esther. She said: “Thank you so much for your kindness in coming to my aid when I fell and broke my ankle. I felt in safe hands straight away when I saw a nurse coming towards me to offer help.

“In these unprecedented days you went above and beyond to dress my foot, take me home and bring my husband back to collect our car. I will always remember your act of kindness. Thank you.”