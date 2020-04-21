TWO Newport residents have said they feel let down by the Welsh Government after not receiving so-called ‘shielding letters’ - even though they have conditions which render them extremely vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Collins suffers with cystic fibrosis while Katie Solomon has polycythaemia vera (a type of blood cancer), but neither have received one of the letters, which are being sent out to everyone who is at particular risk from coronavirus, telling them they must stay at home for 12 weeks - and are required to apply for a priority delivery slot from supermarkets.

As a result, Mr Collins, who has been self-isolating since Monday, March 9, and lives with his mum and dad who are also vulnerable, has only been able to get one delivery slot - while Ms Solomon has not been able to get a slot at all.

Ms Solomon, who has no close friends or family in Gwent, has been left to rely upon a colleague who lives in Bridgend to collect essentials for her

And Mr Collins, who says he also has no support network to assist him and his family, was forced to wait three weeks to get his vital medication - bringing him without two days of running out.

“I am now at a dead-end in attempting to register with supermarkets as vulnerable because I can’t go on the government website and register online due to living in Wales,” he said.

“I attempt to register and select I’m not living in England and I get redirected to the Welsh Assembly website, which tells me to ask neighbours for help.

“I am now in a position where I have been forced to make a life-threatening choice to leave the house and go shopping.”

While the Welsh Government website does offer the facility to apply for a food box, Ms Solomon - who also suffers with diabetes and requires a strict diet - said these were not suitable for her, but had no choice but to use the service.

“I am part of a polycythaemia vera group and I know many of us are in the same position in Wales,” said Ms Solomon.

“For people like me it has become almost impossible to access essential services without leaving the house.

“The food boxes I’m receiving have a lot of white bread and red meat, which can make my diabetes difficult to manage. I can’t go on like this for 12 weeks.”

At the weekend first minister Mark Drakeford said “very few” people were in the position.

“I think now there are very few people who may think they should be on the shielding list that aren’t,” he said. “The answer to them is simple: their GP has the list. They just need to contact them.”

Both Mr Collins and Ms Solomon said they have contacted their GP surgeries on several occasions.

But Mr Collins said he has received contradictory messages from his GP, including that the Welsh Government are taking a list for extremely vulnerable people from hospital specialist centres and not GP surgeries.