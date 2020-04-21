ORTHOPAEDIC inpatient surgery will no longer be performed at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital after the new Grange University Hospital opens next Spring.

Many hospital services in Gwent will be reorganised and relocated when the Grange is up and running, and trauma and orthopaedic treatment is set for major change.

Patients from across Gwent who require emergency operations, and those whose more complex health needs mean that they might need intensive care support even if their orthopaedic surgery would otherwise be deemed routine, will be treated at the Grange.

But all remaining elective - or non-urgent - orthopaedic surgery requiring an inpatient stay will be done at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

Day case surgery that can be done with regional anaesthesia is set to continue to be available at Nevill Hall, which is also being earmarked to host a cancer centre.

Significant changes to the operating theatre capacity of Gwent's hospitals are being planned too, in order to accommodate the service reorganisation.

The Grange will have 13 operating theatres and the plan is reduce the number at the Royal Gwent and St Woolos Hospitals combined from 25 to 20, and at Nevill Hall from nine to four. Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr at Ystrad Mynach will continue to run three theatres.

Overall, that means a reduction in operating theatres from 40 to 37.

Currently, eight of the operating theatres in Gwent's hospitals are classed as 'laminar flow', meaning they are fitted with specialist systems which generate a continuous flow of bacteria-free air.

The aim is to reduce the opportunity for infection, and laminar flow systems or their equivalent are mandatory for joint replacements and other major orthopaedic implant surgery.

The Grange University Hospital will include two laminar flow theatres. The Royal Gwent currently has three, but Aneurin Bevan University Health Board believes a fourth will be needed there to enable it to take on orthopaedic elective surgery from Nevill Hall.

There will also be transfer of such surgery to the Royal Gwent from St Woolos Hospital.

Overall, laminar flow theatre capacity will increase to 11 in Gwent hospitals, if the Royal Gwent proposal is approved.

The health board is seeking approval from the Welsh Government to spend up to £1 million on a laminar flow system for a fourth theatre at the Royal Gwent.

The Grange University Hospital is scheduled to open next March, and the health board considers it vital that the aforementioned theatre work is done by then, to enable the timely transfer of elective orthopaedic surgery from Nevill Hall to the Royal Gwent.