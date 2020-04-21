A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

TINA MAY JOHN, 43, of Waun Heulog, Nantyglo, was handed a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to the theft of Easter eggs and alcohol from Lidl and food from Marks & Spencer.

The offences were committed in Newport.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

John was also fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

MARC DAVIES, 34, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was jailed for three months after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

KEVIN JOHN LEWIS, 42, of Albert Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing electrical equipment worth £47.85 from a Shell petrol station in the city.

MARK VANCE SAMUELS, 43, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £100 after he admitted that he wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway, namely, the city’s Kingsway.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

AARON BOULTER, 22, of Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted a public order offence and possessing an offensive weapon, a metal bar, in a public place.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

DAVID WYN ROBERTS, 50, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for six months, after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage in Blackwood.

He was also ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs and made the subject of a 12-month restraining order.