RESIDENTS of three Gwent postcodes are in the money after striking lucky in the latest People's Postcode Lottery draw.

The nineteen winners, from Newport, Tredegar and Ebbw Vale, have all won £1,000 each after their postcodes were drawn.

Five residents of Milner Street in Newport netted the windfall when NP19 0GS was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

Five from the Tredegar postcode NP22 3SH and nine from NP23 5UD in Ebbw Vale also received the prize.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a way to start the week.

"Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received more than £12.6 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country.

