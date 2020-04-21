South Wales Argus
Coronavirus live updates as deaths in Gwent reach 200

By Dan Barnes

    As of yesterday, the number of people in Wales to die since testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 584, with 9 more deaths reported.
  • The latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show there were also 276 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales since Saturday.
  • The total number of confirmed cases in Wales now stands at 7,546, although the true figure is expected to be much higher.
  • In the Gwent region, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) reported 41 new cases.

