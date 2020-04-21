A DRIVER who was stopped by police officers in Newport over the weekend has been charged after class A drugs, cash and a knife were seized.

Gwent Police said they were alerted to a “suspicious vehicle” travelling along the A48, heading towards the city.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers stopped the vehicle on Malpas Road where a 39-year old-man from the Newport area was arrested.

“A quantity of class A drugs, cash and a knife were seized.

“He has now been charged with possession of a controlled drug – class A, failing to provide a blood sample for analysis and possession of a bladed article.”

A man is due to appear in court in June.