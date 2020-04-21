A NEWPORT-BASED engineering company is set to be supplying Egypt with pop-up 'hospital' units.

Cintec International, which has offices around the world and its head office in Gold Tops, Newport, is in the final stages of negotiation with authorities in Egypt to supply a number of its modular pop-up units, which are part of its Waterwall product range, for use as hospital units in Cairo.

Some 18 months ago, Cintec supplied a number of the units to the UK Ministry of Defence when there was great concern of a potential chemical attack to the UK.

The units,which are made at Cintec's factory in Cwmbran, can be assembled at speed by pumping in air and water into the units which are made of reinforced PVC-coated double-wall fabric. Following their use, the units can be emptied and stored for future reuse.

The modular units can accommodate up to 10 hospital beds with associated medical equipment and up to 10 units can be connected together to form a ward of up to 100 beds, which would allow for a larger number of patients and nursing staff to operate.

Peter James, MD of Cintec, has worked in Egypt for more than 25 years working on a variety of projects including restoring the world famous Step pyramid, which recently reopened to the public, and many mosques and other landmark buildings.

He said: ''We are delighted to be able to help our good friends and the citizens of Cairo who will be utilising our proven modular units which can be assembled at speed within hours in order to help save lives due to pandemic across the world.'

Cintec International won the Innovative Business of the Year at the 2018 South Wales Argus Business Awards.

Mr James then went on to become an awards sponsor, backing the Lifetime Achievement of the Year Award at the 2019 awards.

And he's back on board again this year as sponsor of the Environmental Business of the Year award.

