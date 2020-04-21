A FLOCK of sheep have been snapped camped around a McDonald’s in Ebbw Vale.

Andrew Thomas, from the area, spotted the strange sight on Saturday morning, at The Walk Retail Centre.

“I went to do some shopping in Aldi for my mother and her elderly neighbour, as they are both isolating,” he said.

“When I was driving out, I then saw loads of sheep and took a picture.”

Mr Thomas, who works for BVG Airflo, then shared the picture on social media, joking: “Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald's withdrawals.”

He added: “People have been saying how much they are craving a McDonald’s, so I thought I would make a bit of a joke out of it.

(A flock of sheep herd around a close McDonald's outlet. Picture: Andrew Thomas )

“It has been shared two thousand times and gone all over the world.”

All McDonald’s restaurants in the UK were closed on Monday, March 23, to protect the safety of employees and customers.

And the fast-food chain has since quashed rumours it would be re-opening.

While the sight may surprise some, Mr Thomas said this was “normal”.

“If you grow up in The Valleys, it’s normal to see sheep wandering down the streets - they come down from the hills.

(Horses outside Mr Thomas' house in March 2018. Picture: Claire Mower )

“You can wake up in the morning with sheep or horses in your back garden.”