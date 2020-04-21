POLICE in Newport moved on sunbathers after finding a number of vehicles near a retirement park that homes "over 200 elderly" residents.

Officers discovered "a number of vehicles parked outside" Lighthouse Retirement Park, on Sunday, April 19.

Lighthouse Retirement Park, situated next to the popular Sea Wall in St Brides, is home to a neighbourhood of those aged 50 and above.

A sign outside the park reads: "Protect our elderly residents.

"It is not essential for you to travel here for your walk.

"Think. Don't be responsible for their deaths.

"We have over 200 elderly who have nowhere to walk."

(A sign pleads with the public to protect elderly residents. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Those aged 70 and over are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, even if they do not have an underlying health condition.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Members of [the] public were spoken to regarding sunbathing.

"Remember to protect our most vulnerable within the community and reduce the spread of Covid-19."