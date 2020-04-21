ASDA has introduced a 'no touch' policy in a bid to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The supermarket giant has asked customers to only touch items they intent to purchase.

"We're asking customers to only touch items they intend to purchase and to use cashless payment wherever they can to minimise contact," a message on their website reads.

Under their 'social distancing guidelines' they add: "Pick up only what you intend to buy."

The message also says:" There will also be clear signage, directional barriers and floor markings to help you move around our store easily and maintain a two-metre distance from other customers and our colleagues.

"You are allowed to bring your children and other members of your household to our stores, but we ask that you keep this to a minimum to help us maintain social distancing advice.

"There will be regular announcements on Asda radio to remind customers of their responsibility to apply social distancing rules, and to help you do this we are closing every other self-checkout till."

It the latest measure introduced by the store to help delay the virus' spread.

Other measures include:

NHS/Carer hours: "To support the vital work of the NHS and care workers, we are prioritising them in our larger stores every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am. As well as Sundays 9am to 10am for browsing."

Purchasing limits: "We’ve put purchasing limits of a maximum of 3 items on certain handwashing and baby milk products in store and a maximum of 3 items on all products for online so there’s enough for everyone."

Counter closures, such as rotisserie and pizza counters: "As we want to prioritise getting the essential products onto our shelves, we will be temporarily closing our non-essential services, such as rotisserie and pizza counters. This is to make space in our warehouses for essential services and give more support to our colleagues stacking shelves and working tills."

Customer limits instores: "Where necessary, the number of customers in our stores will be limited at any one time so social distancing can be observed."

One adult per trolley: "To help maintain our social distancing measures, we are limiting the number of customers in our stores at any one time. If possible, we ask our customers to please stick to one adult per trolley."

Perspex screens at checkouts: "In the coming days, perspex screens will be introduced at checkouts and kiosks to protect our colleagues."

Contactless payments: "Credit and debit card contacless payment limit amount has now been increased to £45."